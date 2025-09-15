Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A caution sign warns personnel of an industrial work area at the 81st Training Support Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The 81st TRSS provides training equipment fabrication, maintenance and support for Air Force and joint-service units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)