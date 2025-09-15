Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Battie and Noah Aguilera, 81st Training Support Squadron electronics engineers, apply external power to an F-15 Pratt & Whitney F100 display engine at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The display will highlight the inner workings of an F-15 engine to spark interest in Air Force maintenance opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)