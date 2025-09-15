Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James McCanless, 81st Training Support Squadron model maker, installs an engine drive motor at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The Trainer Development flight fabricated the engine display to attract mechanically minded individuals at high-visibility recruiting events such as NASCAR, NHRA, and Formula Drift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)