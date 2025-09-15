Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Noah Aguilera 81st Training Support Squadron electronics engineer, James Durbin, 81st TRSS electronics technician, and James Battie, 81st TRSS electronics engineer, apply external power to an F-15 Pratt & Whitney F100 engine at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The cutaway display will showcase internal components of the engine to highlight Air Force maintenance career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)