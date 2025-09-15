Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display [Image 7 of 8]

    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    From left, Noah Aguilera 81st Training Support Squadron electronics engineer, James Durbin, 81st TRSS electronics technician, and James Battie, 81st TRSS electronics engineer, apply external power to an F-15 Pratt & Whitney F100 engine at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The cutaway display will showcase internal components of the engine to highlight Air Force maintenance career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 09:22
    Photo ID: 9323811
    VIRIN: 250909-F-JH376-1108
    Resolution: 5355x3563
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Aviation Maintenance
    Keesler Air Force Base
    F-15 Engine
    81st Training Support Squadron
    Recruiting Display
    PW100 F100

