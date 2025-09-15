Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Battie, 81st Training Support Squadron electronics engineer, and James Durbin, 81st TRSS electronics technician, install a drive motor in a F-15 Pratt & Whitney F100 display engine at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. Trainer Development personnel are fabricating custom parts to bring the static display to life with lighting and motion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)