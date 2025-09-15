Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    James Battie, 81st Training Support Squadron electronics engineer, and James Durbin, 81st TRSS electronics technician, install a drive motor in a F-15 Pratt & Whitney F100 display engine at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. Trainer Development personnel are fabricating custom parts to bring the static display to life with lighting and motion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 09:22
    Photo ID: 9323806
    VIRIN: 250909-F-JH376-1013
    Resolution: 5749x3825
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display
    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation Maintenance
    Keesler Air Force Base
    F-15 Engine
    81st Training Support Squadron
    Recruiting Display
    PW100 F100

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download