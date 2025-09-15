Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James McCanless, 81st Training Support Squadron model maker, machines an engine drive motor adapter at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. Trainer Development personnel are fabricating custom parts to bring the static display to life with lighting and motion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)