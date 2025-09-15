USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea delivers remarks during the Papua New Guinea’s 50th Anniversary Independence celebration in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on September 16, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)