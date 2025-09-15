The groundbreaking ceremony for the landmark fuel storage facility marked a significant step forward in the U.S.-PNG partnership, highlighting the shared benefits of the U.S.-PNG Defense Cooperation Agreement and reaffirming both nations’ joint commitment to regional stability. USINDOPACOM remains steadfastly committed to enhancing stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG's 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
