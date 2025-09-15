USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The groundbreaking ceremony for the landmark fuel storage facility marked a significant step forward in the U.S.-PNG partnership, highlighting the shared benefits of the U.S.-PNG Defense Cooperation Agreement and reaffirming both nations’ joint commitment to regional stability. USINDOPACOM remains steadfastly committed to enhancing stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)