    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility [Image 5 of 12]

    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    The groundbreaking ceremony for the landmark fuel storage facility marked a significant step forward in the U.S.-PNG partnership, highlighting the shared benefits of the U.S.-PNG Defense Cooperation Agreement and reaffirming both nations’ joint commitment to regional stability. USINDOPACOM remains steadfastly committed to enhancing stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

    PNG
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

