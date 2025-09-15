USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, greets the Marine Corps Embassy Security Guard detachment in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on September 15, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to
enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
