USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the ground breaking ceremony for the landmark fuel storage facility in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on September 15, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)