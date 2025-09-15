Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea at the Somare Haus in Port Moresby on September 15, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevail ing
    in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 23:16
    Photo ID: 9319933
    VIRIN: 250915-A-GJ727-1480
    Resolution: 5391x3587
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PNG
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download