USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea at the Somare Haus in Port Moresby on September 15, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevail ing

in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)