USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Roundtable, moderated by Ambassador Yastishockon on September 15, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevail ing

in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)