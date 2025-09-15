Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea at the Somare Haus in Port Moresby on September 15, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevail ing
in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9319932
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-GJ727-1440
|Resolution:
|5605x3729
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM Commander celebrates PNG’s 50th Independence Day, breaks ground for Fuel Storage Facility
No keywords found.