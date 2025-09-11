Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to a brief on 35th Medical Group (MDG) operations given by Senior Airman Alyssa Villegas, 35th MDG dental laboratory assistant, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. From the flightline to command discussions, the 35th FW displayed how it sustains combat readiness and alliance strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)