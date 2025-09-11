Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW [Image 6 of 6]

    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, right, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to a brief on 35th Medical Group (MDG) operations given by Senior Airman Alyssa Villegas, 35th MDG dental laboratory assistant, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. From the flightline to command discussions, the 35th FW displayed how it sustains combat readiness and alliance strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

