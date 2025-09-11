Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, walks towards a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Throughout the tour, the 35th Fighter Wing emphasized its mission of projecting airpower and ensuring readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9317065
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-VQ736-1105
|Resolution:
|6275x4183
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
