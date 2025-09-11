Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, walks towards a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Throughout the tour, the 35th Fighter Wing emphasized its mission of projecting airpower and ensuring readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)