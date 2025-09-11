U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, listens to a brief on high school operations from Kaleiana Alonza, Edgren High School senior class secretary, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. During the visit, the 35th Fighter Wing showcased how its commitment to family and education strengthens its ability to operate effectively under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9317067
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-VQ736-1154
|Resolution:
|6883x4589
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.