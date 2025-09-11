Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW&#xA; [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW&amp;#xA;

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, coins Airman 1st Class Alexander Holliday, 35th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. During her visit, the 35th Fighter Wing demonstrated its capabilities, underscoring its mission of projecting combat airpower and reinforcing the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9317063
    VIRIN: 250915-F-VQ736-1011
    Resolution: 7778x5185
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW&amp;#xA;
    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW&amp;#xA;
    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW
    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW
    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW&amp;#xA;
    Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Lt. Gen.
    DV visit
    Indo-Pacific region
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download