Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, coins Airman 1st Class Alexander Holliday, 35th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. During her visit, the 35th Fighter Wing demonstrated its capabilities, underscoring its mission of projecting combat airpower and reinforcing the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)