Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, center, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, praises Airmen of the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) after coining them during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Operations across the base highlighted the 35th FW’s daily commitment to readiness and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)