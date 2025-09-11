Eyes on Misawa: PACAF deputy commander visits 35th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, left, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, and Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, walk together during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. The visit showcased the 35th FW’s daily mission of projecting combat airpower and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)