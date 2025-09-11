Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

    KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, SRI LANKA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members and Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band members pose for a group photo during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 04:12
    Photo ID: 9314513
    VIRIN: 250910-F-LI951-1419
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1
    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PACAngel
    #INDOPACOM
    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #ReadyAF
    #FOIP
    #PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download