U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members and Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band members pose for a group photo during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel is more than just an exercise; it’s about forging practical cooperation with our allies and partners that enables rapid, coordinated responses to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9314513
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-LI951-1419
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.