PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Huseby, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific vocalist, sings in a joint practice with the Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. The United States is a steadfast partner, committed to providing aid and bolstering crisis response capabilities alongside our Indo-Pacific neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)