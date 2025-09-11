U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Issac Vila, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific audio engineer, controls the sound alongside a Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band member in a joint practice at Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
|09.10.2025
|09.15.2025 04:12
|9314510
|250910-F-LI951-1376
|6016x4016
|2.84 MB
|KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, LK
|2
|0
This work, PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1, by MSgt Darnell Cannady