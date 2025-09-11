PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band members sing in a joint practice with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)