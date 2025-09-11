Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

    250910-F-LI951-0282, SRI LANKA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band members sing in a joint practice with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. These enduring partnerships are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations have the opportunity to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 04:12
    This work, PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

