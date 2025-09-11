PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Walker, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific pianist, teaches a Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band member in a joint practice during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel is officially in its 18th year since its inception in 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)
