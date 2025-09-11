Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1 [Image 6 of 10]

    PACAF band and Sri Lankan rock band make music together during Pac Angel 25-1

    KATUNAYAKE AIR BASE, SRI LANKA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryu Yamakawa, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific guitarist, discusses song options with a Sri Lanka Air Force Rock Band member in a joint practice during Pacific Angel 25-1 at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Sept. 10, 2025. Pac Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

