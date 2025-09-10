Secretary of War Pete Hegseth renders a salute during the 2025 National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Ceremony in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honors the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9306196
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-BI528-1099
|Resolution:
|5550x3700
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.