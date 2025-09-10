Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth renders a salute alongside other senior Pentagon leaders during the 2025 National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Ceremony, Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9306193
    VIRIN: 250911-A-BI528-1217
    Resolution: 7799x5199
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

