Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11

A Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer sings the national anthem during the 2025 National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Ceremony in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honors the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)