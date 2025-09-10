Pentagon personnel attend a ceremonial flag unfurling at the Pentagon at sunrise in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2025, The ceremony honors the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9306192
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-JM103-1066
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.