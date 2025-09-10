Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 2 of 12]

    Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Pentagon Force Protection Agency personnel attend the 2025 National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Ceremony in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honors the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9306188
    VIRIN: 250911-A-BI528-1045
    Resolution: 4653x3102
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Pentagon Flag Unfurling on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

