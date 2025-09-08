555th returns home from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during the 555th Fighter Squadron redeployment in-processing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. Members from the 555th FS were deployed to various locations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)