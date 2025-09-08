Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th returns home from deployment [Image 2 of 7]

    555th returns home from deployment

    ITALY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Mendoza, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, prepares needles for blood draw during the 555th redeployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st Medical Group set up an off-site to streamline all medical in-processing required to ensure a healthy integration for the returning deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:07
    Photo ID: 9303226
    VIRIN: 250827-F-TO640-1041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: IT
    This work, 555th returns home from deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

