555th returns home from deployment

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Mendoza, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, prepares needles for blood draw during the 555th redeployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st Medical Group set up an off-site to streamline all medical in-processing required to ensure a healthy integration for the returning deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)