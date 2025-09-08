555th returns home from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dionyssios Polo, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, checks in an Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron during in-processing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st Medical Group set up an off-site to streamline all medical in-processing required to ensure a healthy integration for the returning deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)