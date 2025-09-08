555th returns home from deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dionyssios Polo, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, checks in an Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron during in-processing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st Medical Group set up an off-site to streamline all medical in-processing required to ensure a healthy integration for the returning deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
