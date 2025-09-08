555th returns home from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A welcome home sign sits outside during the arrival of the 555th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. Members from the 555th FS were deployed to various locations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)