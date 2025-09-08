555th returns home from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Blood is drawn during the medical in-processing for the 555th Fighter Squadron returning deployers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. Members from the 555th FS were deployed to various locations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)