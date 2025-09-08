Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th returns home from deployment [Image 4 of 7]

    555th returns home from deployment

    ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Margo Lears, Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight operational medical technician, draws blood from Senior Airman Kierra Griffin, 555th Fighter Squadron returning deployer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 555th Fighter Squadron bolstered security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:07
    Photo ID: 9303228
    VIRIN: 250827-F-TO640-1064
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.97 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th returns home from deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

