555th returns home from deployment

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Margo Lears, Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight operational medical technician, draws blood from Senior Airman Kierra Griffin, 555th Fighter Squadron returning deployer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 555th Fighter Squadron bolstered security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)