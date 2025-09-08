Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th returns home from deployment [Image 3 of 7]

    555th returns home from deployment

    ITALY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron stand in line for in-processing upon returning home from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st Medical Group set up an off-site to streamline all medical in-processing required to ensure a healthy integration for the returning deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 04:07
    31 FW
    555 FS

