924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs perform a final flyover during the 924th Fighter Group inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. The formation honored the unit’s Airmen and symbolized the closing of the A-10 chapter in Tucson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)