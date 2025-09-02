Lt. Col. Meredith “Xena” Morris, 924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks during the 924th Fighter Group inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Morris praised the maintainers and Airmen who sustained the unit through its final deployments and competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward
