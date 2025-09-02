924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd “Riddler” Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during the 924th Fighter Group inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Riddle encouraged Airmen to carry the unit’s culture and traditions into the future as the 47th Fighter Squadron transitions to the F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)