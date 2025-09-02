An A-10 Thunderbolt II and an F-35 Lightning II sit nose-to-nose outside Hangar 4 during the 924th Fighter Group inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. The display symbolized the transition from the A-10 era to the future of the 47th Fighter Squadron in the F-35. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward
