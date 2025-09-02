924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Aaron “Nacho” Weedman, 924th Fighter Group commander, delivers remarks during the inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Weedman reflected on the group’s legacy of innovation, camaraderie, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)