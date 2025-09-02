Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward [Image 7 of 10]

    924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Col. Aaron “Nacho” Weedman, 924th Fighter Group commander, delivers remarks during the inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Weedman reflected on the group’s legacy of innovation, camaraderie, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 13:56
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    F-35 Lightning II
    Tyler J. Bolken
    924th Fighter Group inactivation
    U.S. Air Force legacy

