924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward

Distinguished guests and commanders from the 924th Fighter Group and 944th Fighter Wing participate in the group’s inactivation ceremony Sept. 6, 2025, at Hangar 4, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony marked the end of the 924th’s A-10 chapter while honoring its lineage dating back to World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
