924th Fighter Group Cases Colors, Closes Chapter, Carries Spirit Forward

The casing of the guidons marked the close of a storied chapter Sept. 6, as the 924th Fighter Group formally inactivated at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. With roots stretching back to World War II and a lineage carried through multiple generations of Airmen, the group’s most recent chapter centered on A-10 Thunderbolt II operations in southern Arizona.



Known as “Dogpatch” — a nickname drawn from Al Capp’s Lil Abner comic strip – the 47th Fighter Squadron and its successor units carried a culture as distinctive as its mission. From aircraft nose art featuring Capp’s “Terrible Termites” to the tradition of individualizing each jet, the identity endured from the Pacific battlefields of World War II to the desert ranges of Arizona.



The ceremony brought together Airmen, families, alumni, and community members to honor that enduring heritage — from the squadron’s first combat missions over Oahu in 1941, to its modern deployments, Hawgsmoke triumphs, and final A-10 flights — and to reflect on the legacy carried forward by those who wore the patch.



Maj. Gen. (Ret) Bruce “Lite” Miller, former 10th Air Force commander, reframed the moment as one of pride rather than sorrow.



“Here we are. Heavy? No – worthy,” Miller said. “This is supposed to be a celebration. Today we’re doing an inactivation, which has a sense of permanence – the loss of the A-10. Attack. Attack. Attack. The end? Nope. It’s just the end of an era.”



Lt. Col. Meredith “Xena” Morris, 924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Maintenance Squadron commander, spoke with emotion about the people who kept the mission alive to the very end.



“Today is a hard day, but I must stress how important it is,” Morris said. “You aren’t just a name or a number – you’re members of an elite family. That doesn’t sound like a unit that’s shutting down – that sounds like a unit in its prime.”



Col. Russell “Runz” Fette, 924th Operations Support Flight and 47th Fighter Squadron commander, carried the story back to the group’s World War II roots. He reminded attendees that the 47th’s pilots scrambled into the skies above Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, in response to the Pearl Harbor attack, and later carried their close air support mission into the Pacific theater.



“They won the skies over Oahu that day… landed at Wheeler, were told not to get airborne – and did it anyway,” Fette said.



He also highlighted the squadron’s unique cultural identity, known as “Dogpatch” — a nickname drawn from Al Capp’s Li’l Abner comic strip, referencing the nose art tradition made possible when Capp sold the rights to his characters for $1. From aircraft nose art featuring the “Terrible Termites” to the tradition of individualizing each jet, that identity endured from the Pacific battlefields of World War II to the desert ranges of Arizona.



“We are the only unit still allowed this unique individual aircraft art,” Fette said. “For all the residents of Dogpatch USA, attack is a profession, not a job. Countless American and allied warriors are alive today because of your courage, sacrifice, and professionalism.”



Col. Aaron “Nacho” Weedman, 924th Fighter Group commander, praised the unit’s resilience and its true measure of success through every chapter of its lineage.



“I wanted to retire the A-10 and honor your legacy, that was my mantra every day,” Weedman said. “We’re just a little unit in Tucson… never resourced correctly, but we flew more than everyone and cared for each other. Wars will continue to be won because of what the men and women in this room did. Together, attack!”



Col. Todd “Riddler” Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander and former A-10 pilot, acknowledged the challenges of closing a fighter group but emphasized gratitude and continuity.



“How do we lead well when we’re accustomed to winning – and now must divest with dignity?” Riddle said. “I am grateful to wear the termite patch, to fly this incredible machine, and to belong to this tribe. This legacy is a launching pad – a boost of afterburner to the future of the 47th.”



As the orders were read and the colors cased, the ceremony reflected not only the end of the A-10 chapter but also the continuation of a culture built on innovation, camaraderie, and sacrifice.



With plans underway to activate the 47th Fighter Squadron in the F-35 community, leaders encouraged Airmen to carry forward the traditions that define the unit’s spirit.



The Air Force Song played one final time for the 924th Fighter Group, closing the ceremony with the same energy that had defined its mission for generations.



“What we made here is great,” Morris said. “But it doesn’t stop here. It goes on in each of you – through your leadership, professionalism, and dedication.”

