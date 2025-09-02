Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6]

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    A local community member serves deserts to Air Commandos and families during Cannon Appreciation Day at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. Residents of Clovis and Portales provide practical support that directly enhances the Air Force Special Operations Command's mission by ensuring that Airmen and their families have the resources they need to live and thrive here. (Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

