Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks to Air Commandos and community members during the Cannon Appreciation Day at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. The event recognized the vital relationship between the Airmen of the Steadfast Line and the local communities with food, drinks, music and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)