Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mike Morris, Clovis mayor, speaks to Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing during Cannon Appreciation Day at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. The collaborative partnership between the base and local community enhances the daily lives of Air Commandos by ensuring both the base and the surrounding areas are better equipped to face challenges together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)