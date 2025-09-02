Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day

Photo By Senior Airman Corinna Morlan | A local community member serves deserts to Air Commandos and families during Cannon...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Corinna Morlan | A local community member serves deserts to Air Commandos and families during Cannon Appreciation Day at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. Residents of Clovis and Portales provide practical support that directly enhances the Air Force Special Operations Command's mission by ensuring that Airmen and their families have the resources they need to live and thrive here. (Senior Airman Corinna Morlan) see less | View Image Page

The community of Curry and Roosevelt Counties hosted Cannon Appreciation Day at Unity Park, Sept. 5, 2025.



Sponsored and organized by the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce, Clovis Economic Development, Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce, Committee of 50, Portales Military Affairs Committee and Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation, the event recognized the service and sacrifice that Cannon AFB airmen and families make day in and day out in support of the worldwide mission.



With more than 500 people in attendance, the event highlighted the relationship between the Airmen of the Steadfast Line and the local communities with food, drinks, music and prizes.



“We couldn’t be more proud to be home to Cannon Air Force Base,” said Mike Morris, Clovis mayor. “We are one community…and today is an expression of our gratitude.”



While Cannon Appreciation Day was one day, residents of Clovis and Portales provide outside-the-gates support that directly enhances the Air Force Special Operations Command's mission every day. Local leaders often collaborate with base officials on infrastructure projects, emergency preparedness, and economic development initiatives that benefit both civilians and service members.



This entrenched, everyday support of Curry and Roosevelt Counties fosters operational stability that allows members of the Steadfast Line to complete special operations missions across the globe.



“When we talk about the support we get from this local area, it’s something you don’t see in many places,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “The closeness, connections, and camaraderie here with our local partners is really something special.”



Due to Cannon’s remote location, strong community ties are essential to the morale and well-being of service members and their families, who may otherwise feel isolated absent community relationships. The collaborative partnership between the base and local community enhances the daily lives of Air Commandos by ensuring both the base and the surrounding areas are better equipped to face challenges together.



This ongoing partnership remains essential to supporting mission-readiness and the quality of life for Air Commandos and their families.