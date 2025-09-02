Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing participate in a Cannon Appreciation Day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. The event recognized the vital relationship between the Airmen of the Steadfast Line and the local communities with food, drinks, music and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)