Family members of Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing participate in a Cannon Appreciation Day event at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. The event recognized the vital relationship between the Airmen of the Steadfast Line and the local communities with food, drinks, music and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9296366
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-NB682-1078
|Resolution:
|4853x3229
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Corinna Morlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
