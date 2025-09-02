Local community hosts Cannon Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local community member grills hamburgers for Air Commandos and families during Cannon Appreciation Day at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 5, 2025. Residents of Clovis and Portales provide practical support that directly enhances the Air Force Special Operations Command's mission by ensuring that Airmen and their families have the resources they need to live and thrive here. (Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)